Marilouise (Mari) Annette Spring

February 13, 1943 to June 15, 2021- Marilouise Spring of Gresham, Oregon age 78 passed away following a long battle with a multitude of illnesses.

Marilouise Annette (Mari) Spring of Gresham, Oregon age 78 passed away on June 15, 2021 following a long battle with a multitude of illnesses. Mari was on born on February 13, 1943 to Lewis and Loyola Sekyra in Omaha, Nebraska as their first child. In the Fall of 1966 she met her husband to be Roderick Spring in Portland, Oregon where they worked together for Arcoa, Inc. and they joined hands in marriage on Friday, the 13th of October, 1967. Mari worked for more than 40 years at St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham, for awhile as the Minister of Preschool classes for children during Sunday masses and then as the Coordinator of Care Ministry for the elderly and parishioners who could no longer attend activities and celebrations at the church. Mari enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, travelling around the country and to sites in Hawaii, Alaska, the Eastern and Western Caribbean, the Mexican Baja Peninsula, France and Italy. She enjoyed watching sports, especially football and baseball, either in person or on TV and was a fan of the teams at the University of Nebraska, and in Seattle. The greatest joy of her life were her four children, Michelle (Thomas), Victoria (Baker), Kathleen (Fellows) and Jeffrey Spring along with 12 grandchildren and 6 great- grand children always supporting and caring for their development and celebrations of life. Special family gatherings included everyone being at her home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Birthdays, Mothers' Day and any other reason to have a party. Mari attended the University of Nebraska for a short time, before moving to Portland and becoming the guiding beacon for everyone's life. If you were fortunate to spend time with and around her you quickly learned that she was always concerned

with your welfare and happiness. It did not take long for everyone to know that if Mari was happy everyone else would also be happy. She was very gifted in recruiting people for the events and projects that she was leading and it soon became known that saying NO to her was not acceptable. She was also a leader for the Campfire Girls of America. A very caring and giving person, she will be greatly missed. Mari was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brother Larry from Omaha. She is survived by her husband Rod, her children and

grandchildren, her sister Dolores Rookstool in Omaha and countless friends and relatives. A scriptural rosary will be read Monday morning June 28th at 10:15 AM in St. Henry Church at 346 NW First St. in Gresham, just before the celebration of mass at 11:00 AM.