Indonesia-based fintech company Payfazz has secured an e-money license from Bank Indonesia (BI), the country’s central bank. According to Tech In Asia, the license enables the company to expand its reach across Indonesia’s large unbanked population. Besides, thanks to the license, Payfazz enables users to maintain accounts with the company and use the balance to pay offline and online merchants – features similar to those offered by other local fintech firms like GoPay and Ovo. Payfazz users can also top up their balance through agents once and make multiple transactions on their own later on.