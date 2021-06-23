Cancel
Cancer

Cleveland Clinic leader to join HCA's cancer center

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Houston Healthcare has selected Navneet Majhail, MD, to serve as deputy physician-in-chief of blood cancers, the organization said June 22. Dr. Majhail will help expand patient access to cell and transplant therapies through the Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network Centers of...

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Thibodaux, LADaily Comet

Thibodaux Regional's Cancer Center receives quality certification

Thibodaux Regional Health System's Cancer Center has been accredited for three years. The certification by the American College of Radiology ensures the center meets nationally accepted standards of care. As part of the process, the center was evaluated based upon patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, equipment requirements...
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Ciocca dealerships donate to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Thanks to generous donations from community members and businesses in the region, oncology patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport now have access to a new technology to help reduce hair loss during treatment. As a lead donor, Ciocca Dealerships recently contributed $51,048 to Susquehanna Health Foundation in support of this technology alongside dozens of other donors. The cooling caps, available at no cost to patients, provides targeted cooling through that narrows the blood vessels of the scalp, reducing the likelihood of hair loss. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport is the only cancer center in north central Pa. to offer patients this innovative treatment. Pictured from left– Representing Ciocca Dealerships are Matthew Marchiori, Service Director; Tessa Shorb, Accounting Manager; Christy Del Rio, Marketing Director; Rob Bohdanowicz, Parts Manager; and Erica Bradley, Internet Director. Representing UPMC– Abdalla Sholi, MD, medical director of Medical Oncology; Anna Thompson, development coordinator with Susquehanna Health Foundation; Michelle Gaida, director of Cancer Services; Susan Branton, MD, medical director of Breast Health Services; and Brenda Terry-Manchester, director of Women’s Service.
Greeley, CObizwest.com

Greeley facility now offers brachytherapy in cancer center

GREELEY — Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center has opened a high-dose rate brachytherapy suite in its facility at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Banner MD Anderson said the site is the only such facility in Northern Colorado to offer the therapy, and the new Greeley suite is the only location with computed tomography scan abilities to treat a variety of cancers including prostate, gynecological, skin and certain types of breast cancer.
Cancerhealio.com

Friends of Cancer Research recognizes oncologist as one of top cancer leaders in US

Friends of Cancer Research named Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, FASCO, one of the top cancer leaders in the nation. Kim — a HemOnc Today Editorial Board member — is physician-in-chief with City of Hope Orange County and vice physician-in-chief for City of Hope National Medical Center. He is recognized for his expertise in lung cancer.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Miguel Regueiro, MD, To Lead Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute

During his three years as Chairman of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Miguel Regueiro, MD, initiated several innovative programs in clinical care and education. Now as newly appointed Chair of the Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute (DDSI), he plans to expand these programs throughout the institute’s 34 departments and centers, while putting new emphasis on clinical and translational research and innovation.
CancerWCPO

UC Health: Head and Neck Cancer Center

You've heard it before, there is no routine form of cancer. This is especially true when it comes to the complex conditions of head and neck cancer. The UC Health Cancer Center delivers the most advanced, innovative care possible through exceptional patient care, research innovations, and continuing education. Learn more at.
Williamstown, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Camden Clark Medical Center opens Williamstown clinic

WILLIAMSTOWN — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Williamstown Primary Care facility with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The facility is located along W.Va. 14. The Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan, Mona Mondo, sales director for Harbor Point Development, and...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

EndBrainCancer Initiative To Join National Brain Tumor Society, American Brain Tumor Society, And The Ivy Center At Barrow Neurological Institute To "Shine A Light" On The Deadliest Type Of Brain Cancer

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI) today announced that it will be joining forces again with the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), The Ivy Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, and others on July 21, 2021 to raise public awareness of glioblastoma (GBM) and honor those individuals who have lost their lives and survivors of this deadly form of brain cancer.
San Antonio, TXuthscsa.edu

Mays Cancer Center selected as founding partner of oncology clinical trial diversity alliance

The Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson, was named a founding partner of the Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance. This coalition of clinical research sites will partner with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to advance the representation of diverse patient populations in the company’s oncology clinical trials, test recruitment and retention approaches, and establish best practices that can be leveraged across the industry to help achieve health equity for people with cancer.
Middletown, CTRegister Citizen

Middlesex Health Cancer Center's survivors day a drive-thru this year

MIDDLETOWN — The Middlesex Health Cancer Center recently hosted the annual survivors day event. Due to the pandemic, the cancer center could not hold its traditional brunch, but staff felt it was important to recognize cancer survivors, those recently diagnosed with cancer, their families, and the community in some way, according to a press release.
Health Servicesjrmcnd.com

JRMC Wound Clinic named Center of Distinction

Healogics recently recognized Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s Wound & Hyperbarics Clinic as heal-rate champion. JRMC’s Wound & Hyperbaric Center manages wounds that will not heal. Healogics partners with JRMC’s Wound Center to provide advanced wound care. Without proper treatment patients may suffer for years without any improvement, or even worse,...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Braselton Cancer Center opens

The Braselton Cancer Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony June 24 at Medical Plaza 1, next to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Services in the new facility began this week. The center is a collaboration between NGMC, Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. The new facility has an expanded...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Siteman Cancer Center advances proton therapy care

Center to add pencil beam scanning to original proton therapy unit, among other advances. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is advancing proton therapy care for patients by adding the latest, most innovative technology to its S. Lee Kling Proton Therapy Center.
Weston, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston’s Steven Wexner, MD Receives Raymond H. Alexander Award

Weston, FL – The Florida Chapter of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has presented the 2021 Raymond H. Alexander, MD, FACS award to Steven Wexner, MD, PhD, FACS, of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, Florida. The award recognizes a chapter member for outstanding dedication to the medical profession in the field of surgery. It is the highest award given by the organization.
CancerFranklin Banner-Tribune

Boudreaux will be named program director at Cancer Center

Terrebonne General Health System, along with partner Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, has named Amy Boudreaux, RN, the Cancer Center program director. Boudreaux is a Houma native and is a graduate of the Loyola College of Nursing with 28 years of professional nursing healthcare experience. She has served as the manager of medical oncology at the Cancer Center since December 2018, where she works with oncology physicians and staff members.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

MCCH Board approves cancer center bid

MURRAY — What has been billed as the biggest fundraising campaign in the history of Murray-Calloway County Hospital is about to move into a higher gear. That is because on Wednesday the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees approved the bid for the construction of the object of that campaign — a new version of the Regional Cancer Center.
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Training future leaders in cancer therapeutics R&D

New cancer research discoveries make headlines almost weekly, telling a promising future in the realm of cancer care. But translating these basic research discoveries into therapies for patients is a complicated process, one that many scientists are not fully equipped to navigate. In an effort to bring more cancer therapies to the market and provide more treatment options for cancer patients, Texas A&M University has launched a new multi-institutional Cancer Therapeutic Training Program (CTTP) that will prepare young scientists to navigate the pipeline from discovery to commercialization.