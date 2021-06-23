Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Sen. Marco Rubio: Feds must defend Florida farms against Mexico "dumping' its produce

St. Augustine Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s fruit and vegetable growers raise and harvest some of the best produce in the world, but they are struggling to survive in the face of unfair, market-distorting trade practices by Mexican importers. For more than two decades, the artificially low prices of Mexican produce have forced countless Florida growers out of business, while those who have survived hold on to a constantly shrinking share of the American market.

www.staugustine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Food Security#Mexican#Americans#U S Trade Representative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

House passes China bills, setting up potential Senate clash

The House passed two pieces of legislation Monday boosting scientific research in an effort to make the US more competitive with China — but the move paves the way for potential conflict with the Senate’s bipartisan Beijing bill. The National Science Foundation for the Future Act passed 345-67, while the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

Happy Tuesday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight | McConnell to Schumer: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage' | Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money, where we’ve got lots of questions about Dionne Warwick’s new interest in dogecoin. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Republicans oppose Democratic-led China bill

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans said on Monday they opposed Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely advance the bill this week with only Democratic support. A spokesperson for Representative...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Gov. DeSantis plans to send 50 law enforcement officers to Texas border

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sending 50 law enforcement officers to Texas to help with the continuing crisis at the southern border. DeSantis announced the directive last week, saying it was a response to requests from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – fellow GOP governors – in order to assist with the border crisis with Mexico and the high influx of migrants.
Congress & Courtssoutheastproduceweekly.com

Congress Reintroduces Bill Defending Domestic Produce

The Defending Domestic Produce Production Act was reintroduced June 16 in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. The bill aims to help seasonal produce and specialty crop growers fight trade practices by Mexico and other nations exporting fresh produce to the U.S. The bill would ensure U.S. trade law allows...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

How China Is Trying to Fight Back Against Sanctions

China has created new legal tools to retaliate against sanctions imposed by the U.S. and some of its allies over issues ranging from human rights to national security. This arsenal could put global firms in the crosshairs of a conflict between the world’s two largest economies. 1. What are the...