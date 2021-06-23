(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF, KAREN WYNNE REESE,. All creditors having claims against Karen Wynne Reese, Deceased:. All creditors having claims against Karen Wynne Reese, Deceased, are requiredto preset te sme, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to be the named Personal Represetative, Sally A. Gettys, at the Law Offce of William R. Dill, Attorney at Law, 401 West Main, Suite 444, Norman, Oklahoma 73069, on or before the following presentment date : August 12, 2001 or the same will be forever barred.