The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity urges Florida businesses to prepare for hurricane season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is encouraging all businesses throughout the state to utilize the FloridaDisaster.biz website and other resources to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which began on June 1st. FloridaDisaster.biz provides business owners with resources to prepare for potential disasters, critical updates during a disaster in order to stay informed, and post-disaster resources to help Florida’s businesses recover and get Floridians back to work.www.floridatrend.com