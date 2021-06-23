Cancel
Cameron, TX

Community Calendar - June 24, 2021

Cameron Herald
 8 days ago

The distribution dates for the Blessings From God Food Pantry are: July 6 and 20 from 8-9:30 a.m.; August 10 and 24 from 8-9:30 a.m.; Sept. 7 and 21 from 8-9:30 a.m.; Oct. 5 and 19 from 8-9:30 a.m.; Nov. 9 and 23 from 8-9:30 a.m.; Dec. 7 and 21 from 8-9:30 a.m. The pantry is located at 1300 N. Austin in Cameron. They are still accepting donations, please call Franklin Glaser at (254) 455-0380 to donate. Mobile pantry will be at The Yards of Cameron every third Wednesday of the month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
