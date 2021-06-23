Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

This Robotic Quarterback May Have Been The Key to LSU’s Success in 2019 [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas this the secret weapon to LSU's success in 2019?. A company named "Monarc" developed this sophisticated robotic quarterback that weighs more than 300-pounds, but it's what it does for players at practice that has many in college football talking. The machine is very efficient and can launch six balls...

classicrock1051.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#The Seeker#College Football#Secret Weapon#American Football#Lsu#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Technology
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportstigernet.com

9/4 Georgia/Clemson game. To be honest, I wish it was

Over. But, outside of Georgia putting up count down clocks in their Athletic Facilities (which I interpret as they feel inferior, and have something to prove), two things will decide the outcome:. Georgia, and the rest of the college football world saw what Ohio State did to beat Venerable’s defense...snap...
College SportsESPN

College football preseason roundtable: best games, breakout stars and more

With the calendar turning to July, it's officially time to forecast what the college football season will hold for fan bases around the country. After the most abnormal season in recent history, fans will be treated to a return to normalcy with tailgating, full stadiums and all the traditions that make the sport unique. The early season slate showcases plenty of big games with high stakes, while several of the future superstars of college football will be able to break out on the big stage immediately.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LSU lands a commit from the No. 2 kicker in America

LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon has found his replacement for junior kicker Cade York. On Friday, Michigan's Nathan Dibert announced he was committed to the Tigers and head coach Ed Orgeron, which Orgeron quickly followed up with a "Hold that Tiger!" message on Twitter. Dibert is ranked as a...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Owen Pappoe, Auburn LB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Auburn LB Owen Pappoe’s NFL Draft scouting report alludes to astronomical upside — upside that has been visible since high school. The 2022 NFL Draft‘s linebacker class is a complete unknown. Unsettled, uncertain, and wide open for an NFL Draft prospect like Owen Pappoe to rise up and take advantage. Pappoe’s scouting report is an exciting one; the Auburn LB has most of the traits necessary to be a riser. But what does he need to do to complete the puzzle? That’s what we’re here to figure out.
College Sportschatsports.com

Texas Football: 3-Star IOL Connor Robertson trending to Longhorns

Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) The opportunity for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class to make up for missing out on the commitment of the towering 6-foot-5 and 360-pound Duncanville three-star offensive tackle Cameron Williams could be just around the corner this week. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian look like they could soon get their first commit along the offensive line in the 2022 class.
College SportsPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Joe Burrow’s Dad Reveals How Much Money His Son Would Have Made at LSU

With the NCAA clearing the way for players to make money earlier this week, lots of former players are now wondering what could have been. Well, some athletes are wondering what could have *legally* been, but we won't go there. The truth is when it comes to situations like the one we're watching play out with Reggie Bush, or other superstars who were the face of their athletic team during their time in college, it's almost impossible to put a number on how much money some of these players could have racked up over their name, imagine and likeness (NIL).
NFLblackheartgoldpants.com

65 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Tyler Linderbaum

Welcome to the official countdown to kickoff! Each day through September 4th we’re highlighting a member of the Iowa football team whose number corresponds with the number of days remaining until football returns to Kinnick Stadium. You can find each of the previous players highlighted in the Countdown to Kickoff stream here. You can also find the full Iowa roster here.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Ranking college football's 16 best players since 2000

Think back for a moment during your college football formative years and recall the players who made you fall in the love with the game, guys who national stars and carried the sport's wave of recent momentum. Most likely, we'll all come up with a similar group of Heisman winners, elite defenders and athletes who made you pay attention when they stepped on the field.
College Sportsbulldawgillustrated.com

2021 PRESEASON ALL-LEADERSHIP TEAM

For the 2020 preseason edition of Bulldawg Illustrated, eight players that Georgia would rely on for leadership were chosen as college football headed into the unknown of a season shrouded in Covid unknowns. Before the season started, Jamie Newman had departed, and later in the year, another of the eight chosen (Jermaine Johnson) transferred. Pandemic football was full of weirdness. Here’s to a relatively back-to-normal 2021 season for this year’s leaders to work their magic.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida Gators

Leinweber: Well put together outside cornerback with desired size and length. Elam is a good athlete with sufficient long speed, acceleration and above-average recovery speed. His hips are low and fluid in space allowing him to flip them easily. For a big corner, he has quick feet in space. Elam makes use of his length in press, establishing contact with wideouts off the line and again at the top of routes. He is confident to stay square and sit on routes. Shows great spatial awareness and eye discipline in press bail, staying ahead of the receiver while looking at the passer. Elam possesses very good ball skills, locating it in the air and high pointing the ball. His long arms allow him to make plays from disadvantageous leverage. Contests the catch point and plays through the hands. Sheds blocks with his length. Elam sees the field well in zone coverage and gets to sensible spots when not threatened. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: 5 quarterbacks to watch this college season

2022 NFL Draft: 5 QBs to watch in college this upcoming season. When thinking about the 2022 NFL Draft, for those of us that already are, the amount of top tier quarterbacks that come to mind are few and far between. There really isn’t a Trevor Lawrence in this class that is the clear cut No. 1 overall pick next year.