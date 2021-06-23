Cancel
Sen. Marco Rubio: Feds must defend Florida farms against Mexico "dumping' its produce

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s fruit and vegetable growers raise and harvest some of the best produce in the world, but they are struggling to survive in the face of unfair, market-distorting trade practices by Mexican importers. For more than two decades, the artificially low prices of Mexican produce have forced countless Florida growers out of business, while those who have survived hold on to a constantly shrinking share of the American market.

