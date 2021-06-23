Sen. Marco Rubio: Feds must defend Florida farms against Mexico "dumping' its produce

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Morning. JOHN DICKERSON: You toured the area. What did you learn yesterday? And have you learned anything new this morning?. SEN. RUBIO: Well, I was there on Thursday night, and I can tell you from Thursday night, yesterday afternoon, the entire scene has changed. There's a tremendous response. Here- we're here in Florida, very blessed to have some of the best search and rescue teams and task force in the country. So that's changed, it's just a huge- big set up, almost a tent city there. I think what we've learned is what's been announced public. I think the officials have been very good in South Florida about sharing with people what they know. They obviously shared that they had found or identified now five people have perished. They didn't announce the names at the time because some of these family members haven't even fully been able to notify all of their family members. One of the unique things about this building is it had a substantial number of people that were foreign nationals who were owners or renters and that were and that were in the rubble. So obviously, the searchers are desperately working on this very complex. It's 12 stories. If you look at it from the north side of it, you can see- you can literally see the layers. And then inside of there, there's everything from toxic chemicals, fire, smoke, all kinds of other hazards and they have to be very careful. If they move one piece of rebar here, the rest of the pile could collapse somewhere else and either hurt the responders or hurt any survivors that might still be down there.