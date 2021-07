During a hike in the woods near his Summit County home, Tom Lebsack stopped when he spotted a bright pink burst in the brush. A wildflower fanatic toting his camera across Colorado’s plains, foothills and tundra in search of the next little wonder to add to his portfolio, the source of the color was a treat for Lebsack. This was a Calypso bulbosa, he later learned, an orchid also known as fairy slipper.