Brenda Lee (Hamilton) Shamhart, 58

Brenda Lee (Hamilton) Shamhart, age 58, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 1:35 AM – Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Brenda’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) – Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery in Latona, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Brenda, memorials may be made to the family. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.