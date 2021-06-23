Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cornell course teaches black holes could be linked to ‘racial blackness’

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornell University has introduced an astronomy course to explore the connection between the term black holes and “racial blackness” — proof, say critics, that even the hard sciences aren’t immune to universal “racial hysteria.”. The course, titled “Black Holes: Race and the Cosmos,” uses work from black studies theorists, artists...

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wright
Person
Octavia Butler
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Sun Ra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#Cornell University#Blackness#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Normal, ILwglt.org

Obsidian Lit: Black Literary Ecosystem Is Healthy, But Underfunded

A Normal-based Black literary organization is calling for financial support of African and African diaspora artists and the publications that uplift them. For more than 45 years, Obsidian Literature & Arts has elevated the work of Black artists from the Illinois State University campus. Obsidian showcases poetry, fiction, performance and visual art of Africans globally, in print publications biannually and year-round online.
AstronomyAPS physics

Testing the Black-Hole Area Law with GW150914

We present observational confirmation of Hawking’s black-hole area theorem based on data from GW150914, finding agreement with the prediction with 97% (95%) probability when we model the ringdown including (excluding) overtones of the quadrupolar mode. We obtain this result from a new time-domain analysis of the pre- and postmerger data. We also confirm that the inspiral and ringdown portions of the signal are consistent with the same remnant mass and spin, in agreement with general relativity.
Collegeslareviewofbooks.org

Introducing “Antiracism in the Contemporary University,” a Symposium

THE YEAR-LONG Antiracism series, sponsored by the University of Maryland’s Center for Literary and Comparative Studies, emerged out of a commitment to act upon the university’s statement of solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the summer of 2020 and to support our community under the crisis conditions of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Over the 2020–2021 school year, we held 22 virtual events that brought together scholars and teachers, students and writers from the United States and abroad.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could You Survive Going Into or Living in a Black Hole?

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First:
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
Pittsburgh, PAwyep.org

Slam Band and Sam ‘Black Hole’

The genre-straddling Pittsburgh group Slam Band and Sam have their feet in many different musical worlds. “I think our sound is about layered simplicity,” says saxophonist Mark Jackovic. “You have these layers of rock, layers of jazz, layers of funk and no matter how hard we try to go down the straight middle of funk or rock, it just doesn’t really happen because of those influences. We can’t get rid of them.”
ScienceThe Guardian

‘Chirps’ in space: new album captures the sound of black holes colliding

If two black holes collide in the vacuum of space, do they make a sound?. Sound waves can’t travel in the almost perfect vacuum of space – no one can hear you scream, as the tagline from Alien goes. But electromagnetic and gravitational waves can, and a new album has turned these signals from space into musical tracks.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Classicalization and unitarization of wee partons in QCD and Gravity: The CGC-Black Hole correspondence

We discuss a remarkable correspondence between the description of Black Holes as highly occupied condensates of $N$ weakly interacting gravitons and that of Color Glass Condensates (CGCs) as highly occupied gluon states. In both cases, the dynamics of ``wee partons" in Regge asymptotics is controlled by emergent semi-hard scales that lead to perturbative unitarization and classicalization of $2\rightarrow N$ particle amplitudes at weak coupling. In particular, they attain a maximal entropy permitted by unitarity, bounded by the inverse coupling $\alpha$ of the respective constituents. Strikingly, this entropy is equal to the area measured in units of the Goldstone constant corresponding to the spontaneous breaking of Poincar{é} symmetry by the corresponding graviton or gluon condensate. In gravity, the Goldstone constant is the Planck scale, and gives rise to the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy. Likewise, in the CGC, the corresponding Goldstone scale is determined by the onset of gluon screening. We point to further similarities in Black Hole formation, thermalization and decay, to that of the Glasma matter formed from colliding CGCs in ultrarelativistic nuclear collisions, which decays into a Quark-Gluon Plasma.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Dyson Sphere around a black hole

Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, Tomotsugu Goto, Tetsuya Hashimoto, Daryl Joe D. Santos, Alvina Y. L. On, Ece Kilerci-Eser, Yi Hang Valerie Wong, Seong Jin Kim, Cossas K.-W. Wu, Simon C.-C. Ho, Ting-Yi Lu. The search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) has been conducted for nearly 60 years. A Dyson Sphere, a spherical...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Supermassive black holes help with star birth

Supermassive black holes are often described as devouring, monster, behemoth, lurking and so on. These words make it sound as if black holes are a harbinger of destruction. It’s true a star that ventures too close might get spaghettified and utterly destroyed by a black hole’s strong gravity. Plus, a supermassive black hole often sends out massive beams of destruction (better known as jets). But maybe black holes can do more than lurk and destroy? In June 2021, astronomers said that these supermassive black holes might bring about new star birth!
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Exploring More Black Hole Possibilities With These Next-level Techniques

Black holes are one of the most puzzling cosmic features that makes us wonder, what’s the Universe really hiding?. Back in 2019, we got to see the first-ever proof of a black hole, and since then, the scientists’ world has never been the same. The incredible shot also supports Einstein’s theory of relativity, which is a huge leap forward for astrophysics. So, why did we stop there?
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

How to Safely Jump Into a Black Hole

Our understanding of black holes has exploded in recent years, with landmark works like the photograph of the Messier 87 galaxy’s supermassive black hole and the recent discovery of a “tiny” three-sun-mass black hole in our own galaxy. But what would it be like to make the next leap: to visit—and even enter—a black hole? We asked the experts.
AstronomyWashington Post

Scientists detect black holes devouring neutron stars

A billion years ago, long before the dawn of complex life on Earth, a black hole several times more massive than the sun engulfed the collapsed core of a once-giant star. The immense collision between two of the universe’s most extreme objects sent gravitational waves hurtling through the cosmos, like ripples on an enormous pond.
AstronomyCosmos

Black hole gulps down neutron star

For the first time, scientists have detected gravitational waves from a black hole swallowing a neutron star – and not just once, but twice. The detections were made by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US and the Virgo gravitational-wave observatory in Italy, which first captured ripples in space-time reverberating out from a cataclysmic collision between two black holes in 2015. Since then, the observatories have seen many more of these events, plus, less frequently, the weaker signals from the mergers of two neutron stars.
CollegesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure there, and instead will take a tenured position at Howard University, which has scored another major recruiting victory in the hiring of author Ta-Nehisi Coates. UNC...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Nonsingular black hole chemistry

We study the nonsingular black hole in Anti de-Sitter background taking the negative cosmological constant as the pressure of the system. We investigate the horizon structure, and find the critical values $m_0$ and $\tilde{k}_0$, such that $m>m_0$ (or $\tilde{k}<\tilde{k}_0$) corresponds to a black solution with two horizons, namely the Cauchy horizon $x_-$ and the event horizon $x_+$. For $m=m_0$ (or $\tilde{k}=\tilde{k}_0$), there exist an extremal black hole with degenerate horizon $x_0=x_{\pm}$ and for $m.

Comments / 2

Community Policy