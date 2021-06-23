Cancel
Dieterich, IL

Duane Richard Poehler, 86

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane Richard Poehler, age 86, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 8:50 AM – Monday, June 21, 2021, at OFS Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Duane’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Monday, June 28, 2021, at the St. Paul’s Church in rural Bible Grove, Illinois. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Cemetery in rural Bible Grove, Illinois, with full military rites by the Dieterich American Legion Post #628. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with masonic services at 7:00 PM. There will also be a visitation 1 hour before the service in the church. In loving memory of Duane, memorials may be made to the Community Support Systems – Art Department.

www.effinghamradio.com
