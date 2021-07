As alarms keep sounding nationally about the spread of the Delta variant -- with 1 in 5 new cases daily being caused by this more powerful virus -- 3 more cases of COVID-19 were revealed this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health, which updated data as of 5 p.m. Monday, said last week that there had been no Delta-caused cases in the health district (although the variant has been found in four of the state's five health regions). Data about variants are updated only on Fridays. These were 2 cases in Franklin County and 1 in Patrick County, which reached 1,400 infected residents (about 8% of the populace). The 7-day average in the district bumped up to 3, with 1.9 cases per 100,000 population and 21.06 per 100K for 14 days. There were only 148 new cases statewide (the 7-day average is 165).