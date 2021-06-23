Acts of Kindness: Rallying for a family in need

A spaghetti fundraiser and a poker run sponsored by Sylva Moose Lodge #1985 and Smoky Mtn. Moose Riders, and an auction were held for Angel Houston and her family of seven of Whittier, who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year, raising around $14,000. Sponsors for the events included: Baxley’s Chocolate; Blue Hippie; 828 Escape; Born & Raised Tattoo; Bogart’s; Colimas; South of Philly; Fat Buddies; Bob’s Sports Store; Coffee Shop; Wilson Chiropractic; Peking Gourmet; Mountain Laurel Shops; Well House; MP Motorsports; Clyde’s Restaurant; Ferrara’s; Dillsboro River Co.; Country Road Farms; Thad Hannah; Food Lion; Jackson County Realty; Innovation Station; NAPA; Galaxy Bowling; Sylva Print Haus; Dream Catchers; O’Reilly’s Auto Parts; Indian Motorcycles; Burkes; Middleton Pawn Shop; ImPHerfections; VFW-American Legion-Waynesville; Canton-Waynesville Moose Lodges; Speedy’s Pizza; Rivers and Rails Tavern, KW Electric, Farm Bureau, Ingles, Caplinger Chiropractic and many private donors.