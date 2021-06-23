The Future Of Water Service Depends On Bridging The Looming Talent Gap
In a public statement addressing the Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Workforce Initiative and the need to secure fresh talent for the water industry, the Water Environment Federation’s Tom Kunetz shared what seems to be the industry’s clarion call. He said that “building a dynamic and diverse water workforce for the 21st century is absolutely vital” for matters of both public health and environmental conservation1 — and nothing is more pressing.www.wateronline.com