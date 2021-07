WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Bolstered by stronger-than-expected trade data out of China, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in early trade Tuesday on an upbeat demand forecast from the International Energy Agency for the second half of the year, that they see leading to a quickly tightening global oil market and falling oil inventories despite the uncertainty surrounding an OPEC+ deal to raise production next month.