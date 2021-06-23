Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Planet Smoothie Celebrates KIDZ BOP's 20th Birthday with Two Limited-Edition Smoothies

By Planet Smoothie
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Planet Smoothie is thrilled to get the party started for KIDZ BOP's 20th birthday!" said Stacey Wopnford, vice president of operations for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our two new kids' smoothies are the perfect way to join in on the celebration and stay cool this summer." The...

www.franchising.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Smoothie#Smoothies#Bananas#Food Drink#Kahala Brands#Cereal Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Juice Recognizes National Smoothie Day By Establishing A Week-Long Celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, one day just isn't enough. As the rest of the nation recognizes National Smoothie day on Summer Solstice, the leading organic fast casual brand announced a week-long smoothie celebration, and today is the start of the ultimate celebration. Since its launch in 2015, organic smoothies continue to be one of Clean Juice's marquee products even as the brand continues to expand its menu offerings to include more food options including Wraps and Greenoa® salad bowls.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Banana, Almond Butter, and Cold Brew Smoothie

A little cold brew, a little coconut water, and a scoop of almond butter are just a few of the star ingredients that comprise the winner of our 2019 VegNews Best Vegan Smoothie Ever Contest. It was love at first sip for VegNews’ editors, who immediately knew they were tasting a blend unlike any other. Congratulations to VegNews’ reader Christina Zapata, who not only gets major bragging rights for creating the Best Vegan Smoothie Ever, but will be receiving an Ultimate Smoothie Kit from our friends at Solgar (complete with three large tubs of Spoonfuls Vegan Protein Nutritional Powder in Vanilla Chai, Chocolate Coconut, and Mixed Berry—plus a super-handy, portable blender and fun smoothie swag!). Thank you to all of our smoothie-loving readers who entered their favorite recipes!
Food & DrinksColorado Springs Independent

Corporate kitsch aside, Tropical Smoothie Café nice and fresh

We don’t want to like this 20-plus-year-old, Tallahassee-born chain. It’s another smoothie shop serving kinda-trendy health food. But sometimes a person just wants a fruity smoothie and a wrap, and dammit, they meet that need affordably. Before we dive into trademarked smoothie names, the Caribbean jerk chicken wrap is about...
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

3 Tips for the Best Smoothie Bowl of Your Life

Smoothie bowls: They’re delicious, they’re good-looking, and they’re a better start to your day than that quarter-cup of cereal you just dumped into a bowl and called “breakfast.” (We both know you were hangry an hour later.) The best ones deliver equal parts protein, color, antioxidants, and texture. Here are three gotta-follow tips for improving your smoothie bowls, plus the recipes you need in your life.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Seal the Seasons Farmer Blends Smoothies

Seal the Seasons, the first national brand to sell locally grown frozen produce, has now launched a line of Farmer Blends smoothies. The offerings, initially launched in the Carolinas, mix the best locally grown fruits with organically grown tropicals like mango, banana and pineapple. Long a staple for consumers seeking fast and nutritious options, smoothies have gained in popularity as a result of consumers’ increased awareness of where their food comes from, as well as their desire to stay healthy amid the pandemic. The Farmer Blends line retails for a suggested $9.99 per 32-ounce bag. A Certified B Corporation, Seal the Seasons currently has 65-plus unique local SKUs available, supporting more than 70 farms and employing more than 12 freezing and packing sites across the United States. All of the company’s products are locally grown and locally sold.
RecipesFood Beast

TikTok Recipe For One Bite Smoothies Might Be A Valid Snack

TikTok food content creator Michael Ligier has had some of his creations go viral with the help of his scientific approach to recipes. Molecular dumplings, clear tacos, and crystal bread caviar are just some of the high brow concepts that have resonated on the app. This time around, he's targeting the summer heat in his latest recipe: One-Bite Smoothies.
Food & Drinksknuj.net

Chocolate Berry & Rasberry – Strawberry Smoothies

1 cup frozen mixed berries (blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with no sugar added) 1 container fat-free mixed berry Greek yogurt 5.3 ounces. Combine chocolate milk, frozen berries and yogurt in a blender. Blend until creamy. Serve immediately. Raspberry – Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie. Ingredients. 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt. 1 cup...
Food & Drinkslexiscleankitchen.com

Healthy Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

This easy Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie is the perfect creamy and flavorful on-the-go breakfast to add to your morning routine! It uses nutrient-dense ingredients and a little extra hidden veggie to make a healthy smoothie with all of that peanut butter and banana flavor! It’s is dairy-free, packed with healthy fats and so delicious.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

The 10 Best Coconut Milks for Your Culinary Delights, from Dishes to Smoothies

As Asian cuisine has grown in popularity over the past few decades, so has coconut milk. The plant-based milk is an excellent dairy alternative and provides a natural sweetness to dishes without adding sugar. You can also add it to smoothies or drink it on its own. Just be aware that some coconut milk (particularly the canned variety) is intended more for cooking than it is for drinking. It tends to be much thicker than the kind geared toward use in beverages.
Food & Drinkseatwell101.com

Easy Banana Peach Smoothie

Banana Peach Smoothie – Blend up this healthy banana peach smoothie in no time to enjoy as a delicious breakfast or snack. Dairy-free and vegan, whether you are looking for a light breakfast or a tasty summer treat, you’ll definitely enjoy this sunny banana peach smoothie recipe. Enjoy!. Make this...
RecipesVegetarian Times

Smoothie Recipes for When You Want Your Fruits and Veggies but It’s too Hot to Chew

Smoothies tell us that we can get the nutrition of a salad in the form of a shake, and for this we will be forever grateful. That goes double in summer, when the icy refreshers can really bring us back to life on a hot day. Honestly, we might start blending up all our meals if we weren’t worried we might eventually forget how to chew. To keep you blitzing all season long, we’ve rounded up some of the best smoothie recipes out there. These run the gamut from sweet treats to green juice options packed with veggie goodness and you’re certain to find a new favorite.
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

43 Delicious Smoothie Recipes (+ Smoothie Tips!)

Smoothies are the perfect breakfast, snack, or treat whenever you’re craving something easy, fruit- and veggie-packed, are running low on fresh ingredients, or aren’t in the mood to cook. To help you make smoothies like a pro, we’ve compiled our favorite smoothie (and smoothie bowl!) recipes, plus tips for success. They’re all plant-based and SUPER delicious!
Food & Drinkseatingbirdfood.com

Chocolate Cherry Smoothie

Get your chocolate fix with this thick and decadent chocolate cherry smoothie. It’s made with cocoa powder, frozen cherries, frozen banana, baby greens and almond butter. The cherry and chocolate smoothie combo isn’t something new for me. I’ve been in love with it ever since trying Kristen’s Cherry Chocolate Bomb Shake a few years ago.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

Smooth, raw chocolate sauce and pink-hued smoothie bowls from the Katie’s Healing Kitchen cookbook make up this super-simple dreamy breakfast you’ll be craving for days. Our tip? Make extra chocolate sauce for drizzling over oatmeal, ice cream sundaes, and baked goods. What you need:. 2 cups vanilla vegan yogurt. 1...
Food & Drinksmyfitnesspal.com

5 Nutritious Smoothies Under 200 Calories (Summer Edition)

Smoothies are a quick and easy on-the-go breakfast, and perfect to cool you down this summer! That said, some store-bought smoothies are high-calorie sugar bombs, mostly because they use fruit compotes and added sweeteners like honey, agave or maple syrup. These “liquid” sugars are different from the natural sugars found in whole fruit. Natural sugar is packaged with fiber and other nutrients that help slow digestion and prevent that mid-morning blood sugar crash. Fresh fruit also offers additional vitamins and minerals like vitamin C; something added sugar doesn’t have.
Food & Drinksthecharlottegazette.com

COLUMN — Surplus peaches mean a summer of smoothies

I was feeling lucky and grateful when a neighbor dropped off several pounds of surplus peaches over the weekend. However, my two-person household can’t eat that many peaches before they go bad. My first thought was to can the peaches in syrup for eating later, but the forecast was for temperatures over 95 degrees for the next few days. That’s too hot for me to process my jars of peaches by water bath. My best option was to blanch, peel and freeze the peaches. I also had some mangoes that were ripe, so I decided to create freezer “smoothie bags” for easy, pre-portioned mixes of the fruits to toss in the blender.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Gut-Friendly Kefir Smoothies

The Müller Kefir Smoothie is a new product being launched by the brand in the UK that will offer consumers with a flavorful snack that will also help contribute to good gut health. The drink comes in two flavor options including Mango & Orange and Raspberry & Pomegranate, which are both low in fat and come packaged in bottles that are easy to take out of the house. The drinks will launch at Tesco, Sainsbury's and Spar in July before rolling out to Asda in August and Morrisons in October.
Food & DrinksFast Company

This freeze-dried smoothie company is delicious and cost-effective

I was convinced I’d start eating more vegetables when I stopped eating meat. I thought it’d be all kale, all day, every day. Instead it’s a lot of beige. When you’re a super busy vegetarian (and occasional sushi pescatarian), your diet can easily fall into the pre-packaged and processed trap. There’s always a new meat substitute, a new hearty carb, a new way to eat repackaged cauliflower. And, of course, there’s always pasta.
Food & Drinksdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Light Lemon Strawberry Smoothie

Craving a smoothie now that the weather is heating up but trying to avoid all the sugar in store-bought versions? This quick and easy six-ingredient homemade beverage gets its sweetness straight from strawberries and contains only 16 grams of carbohydrate per serving!. Ingredients. 1 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries. 3/4 cup...

Comments / 0

Community Policy