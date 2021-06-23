Make the Most of Cherry Season with These Recipes
Cherry season is short. Here’s where to find them, how to store them, and tantalizing ways to cook with them. Cafe Pasqual’s Sour Cherry Pie delivers summer in a bite. IN THE COOLER CLIMES of our fruit-laden state, cherry season strikes in June. That’s when the fruits burst forth in orchards and backyards, inspiring everyone to climb a ladder to reach the tasty crop—and when kitchen shops struggle to keep up with the demand for handheld pitters.www.newmexico.org