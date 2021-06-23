Make the Most of Cherry Season with These Recipes

Where were you one year ago on the first day of summer? If it wasn’t on the pandemic frontline, you probably were parked — in the yard, on the front stoop or in front of a screen. The longest and most light-filled day of the year may have felt like the darkest, and as we all now know, the virus was just getting started. In the spirit of “social distance” (the most incongruous word pairing ever), we were handed a shrink-wrapped version of the “great outdoors” and told to stay put and ride out the most un-summery summer of our lives. So I’m asking: Can we have a do-over?