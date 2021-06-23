Indigenous Glass Artists Shine

Tony Jojola, who spent more than 40 years mastering the art of glass, overlooks his Isleta Pueblo home. ​. AT A TEMPERATURE OF 1,000 DEGREES—the heat of lava—the glass at the end of the blowpipe resembles a fiery sun at dusk as it leaves the furnace for the workbench, cooling enough on the way to reveal the reds and purples in its composition. Like molten taffy, it twirls against a wet newspaper, taking the barely beginning shape of a vessel. From furnace to bench it dances, back and forth, until the moment when it will fill with the artist’s breath, expand like a crystal lung, and morph into its final form. From here it will go into a kiln, where the piece will anneal overnight before entering the realm of human stories for the next one million years.