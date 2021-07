(Above) Emeny Brattrud connects with the ball during the Algona game played at home on Monday, June 14. Algona won the contest, 7-2. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy. It was a rough week for the Clear Lake softball team. The Lions went 0-4, dropping three North Central Conference games— two to Algona, and taking it on the chin from county rival Mason City. The losses dropped Clear Lake to 5-11 overall and 1-7 in the league.