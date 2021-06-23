Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

One of Our 50 Is Missing: June 2021

By Our Readers
newmexico.org
 11 days ago

It's almost like we're a whole other country. Illustration by Chris Philpot. William H. Itoh of Albuquerque recently acquired an 1895 document proving we’ve been lost for a long time. Signed by Colorado Governor Albert W. McIntire, it seeks the arrest of a fugitive wanted for burglary. The request, resplendent with a swirly font and shiny state seal, is addressed to the “Governor of Mexico” and says the perpetrator “may have taken refuge in the state of Mexico.” It was nonetheless received in Santa Fe and signed by Territorial Secretary Lorion Miller, whose red-ink stamp notes the locale as “N. Mex.,” perhaps feeding decades of people confusing us with northern Mexico.

www.newmexico.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Territorial#New Mexico Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”
Richardson, TXBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: June 25

TEXAS — Learning: Six-month-old Thyme Allen turned and began to float with the help of swimming instructor Tracey Panzer-Michelle during an infant survival swim class on Thursday, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Lawsuit alleges Fenn retrieved treasure, kept contents

Bruno Raphoz, a treasure hunter who lives in France, is suing Forrest Fenn’s estate for $10 million, alleging the late Santa Fe art dealer deprived him of a chest filled with gold by moving the treasure after Raphoz says he solved a riddle that would lead him to the loot.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Las Cruces, NMnewmexico.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Make your holiday weekend great with celebrations throughout the state. Photograph by Unsplash/Tom Dahm. Harry P. Mera had already built an impressive career by the time he embarked on a grand adventure in 1932. A trained physician who practiced in Detroit and Abilene, Kansas, before eventually settling in Santa Fe, Mera held a deep appreciation for the Southwest that was only enriched by his role as a county health officer who visited nearby pueblos and archaeological sites.
Pueblo, COKRDO

Paraglider’s body recovered from Lake Pueblo after crash

LAKE PUEBLO, Colo. -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers recovered the body of a man flying a motorized paraglider who crashed Saturday along the south shore of Lake Pueblo State Park. Wildlife park rangers responded to the scene after a call for help came in about 8:30 a.m. after...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Man dies after motorized paragliders crash into Colorado lake

PUEBLO — Authorities in south-central Colorado say one man died and another survived after crashing their motorized paragliders into Lake Pueblo at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife told news outlets that witnesses say the two men were skimming the lake’s surface with their feet...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...