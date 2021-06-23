One of Our 50 Is Missing: June 2021
It's almost like we're a whole other country. Illustration by Chris Philpot. William H. Itoh of Albuquerque recently acquired an 1895 document proving we’ve been lost for a long time. Signed by Colorado Governor Albert W. McIntire, it seeks the arrest of a fugitive wanted for burglary. The request, resplendent with a swirly font and shiny state seal, is addressed to the “Governor of Mexico” and says the perpetrator “may have taken refuge in the state of Mexico.” It was nonetheless received in Santa Fe and signed by Territorial Secretary Lorion Miller, whose red-ink stamp notes the locale as “N. Mex.,” perhaps feeding decades of people confusing us with northern Mexico.www.newmexico.org