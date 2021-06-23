Public Notice

Hearing set to discuss recommendations/ amendments to City Code of Ordinances. PUBLIC HEARING. Port Aransas Planning & Zoning Commission NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Texas Local Government Code 212.04 and Port Aransas, City Code Section 25-51 (2) that the Port Aransas Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at a Special Meeting held in the Port Aransas City Hall Council Chambers, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas, to consider the following item(s): 1. Discussion and make possible recommendation on amendments to City of Port Aransas Code Of Ordinances, Chapter 25, Zoning, Chapter 21, Subdivisions, and Chapter 14, Mobile Homes and Mobile Home Parks. Possible discussion includes, but may not be limited to, density, lot size and dimensions, Cottage Unit Developments, Neighborhood Unit Developments, Planned Unit Developments, RV Parks, Mobile Home Parks, Accessory Dwelling Units, and height restrictions. The City encourages citizens to participate and make their views known at this Public Hearing. For further information on this request please contact the Planning Department at (361) 749-4111. This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact the City Secretary’s office at (361) 749- 4111 or FAX (361) 749-4723 or e-mail fnixon@cityofportaransas.org for further information. Braille is not available. POSTED this the 21st day of June, 2021 on the bulletin board at Port Aransas City Hall, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Texas and on the webpage www.cityofportaransas.org . TIME: 3:00 p.m. PUBLISHED in The South Jetty in the Thursday, June 24, 2021 Edition, in accordance with the Port Aransas Zoning Ordinance. CITY OF PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS. Nicole Boyer, Planning Assistant.