“Once upon a time there was a company that wanted to rule the world…” It might sound like the beginning of a children’s story, but it’s not, and this post ties in perfectly with yesterday’s article, in which I wondered if big tech was already above the law. Unfortunately, this is the only way to interpret Amazon’s letter to the US Federal Trade Commission asking for its newly appointed director, the prestigious academic specializing in antitrust law Lina Khan, to recuse herself from all decisions involving the company.