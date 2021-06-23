Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in ZIP Code 62025?

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 31 offenders released on parole during 2020 who live near Illinois ZIP Code 62025, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Metro East Sun. The data shows 28 men and three women were released in the Edwardsville zip code. Of the parolees, one is a veteran, and the median age was 38. The youngest parolee was a 21-year-old man convicted of a property crime in 2018, and the oldest was a 59-year-old man convicted of a crime involving alcohol in 2020.

