New York City, NY

Con Edison and Centrica to deliver first combined energy storage/EV charging system in New York City

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCon Edison has issued an award letter to Centrica Business Solutions, which has clean energy projects in Europe and North America, for a battery system and EV chargers at 223 Nevins St. in the Gowanus neighborhood. This project will be the first in New York City that combines energy storage and electric vehicle charging.

