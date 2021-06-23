Con Edison and Centrica to deliver first combined energy storage/EV charging system in New York City

Like an ever-increasing wave, self-storage began rather simply as a covered land play, owned mostly by mom-and-pop operators. Still today, the industry is about 65 percent owned by mom-and-pop operators, so the industry remains rather fragmented. But, as the attractive operating fundamentals, revealed during the 2008 recession, initially, and again during COVID, more institutional investors began to take notice. It seems self-storage performs well during upcycles and downcycles. With a growing capital demand for the product, the design and operational efficiencies of storage are evolving quickly, reaching a crescendo with the present day fifth-generation storage. So yes, the evolution happened fast, beginning with the self-storage facility with the live-in apartment, evolving to a professionally managed asset class, operating much like an apartment complex to, today, a contactless kiosk rental system that offers a fully automated process. I think the current evolution, fifth generation self-storage, is far and away the most exciting.