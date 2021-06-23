Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Man ‘Trusts the Process’ for a Second Chance at Life

Ponca City News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Roman Holden, of Edmond, has had a clear goal the past few years: feel good and live life to the fullest. He was born with a rare liver disease, and at almost three years old, he received a liver transplant through a living donor. As Roman grew, he was frequently in and out of the hospital. There were months where he wasn’t sick and could attend school, play basketball and be with friends – but he never truly felt well.

www.poncacitynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Edmond, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Liver Transplantation#Lifeshare#Oklahomans#Opo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Society
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.