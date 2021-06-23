Oklahoma Man ‘Trusts the Process’ for a Second Chance at Life
Body Roman Holden, of Edmond, has had a clear goal the past few years: feel good and live life to the fullest. He was born with a rare liver disease, and at almost three years old, he received a liver transplant through a living donor. As Roman grew, he was frequently in and out of the hospital. There were months where he wasn’t sick and could attend school, play basketball and be with friends – but he never truly felt well.www.poncacitynews.com