Ponca City, OK

Happenings

Ponca City News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Tulsans quartet will be appearing at the Ponca City Gospel Jubilee June 26th. at 6:30 p.m. If you love quartet music you won’t want to miss this wonderful group of men from Tulsa Oklahoma. “ The New Tulsans” are a Southern Gospel Quartet made up of Born Again Christian men who love to sing about Jesus and have been singing Southern Gospel music for many years. The New Tulsans Quartet was started a couple of years after the Tulsans Quartet was retired by two of the former members of that group. Dr. Ken Hancock and Scott Eudey decided that they wanted to continue singing so they invited Stephen Stebbins and Don Cagle to join them. After five years, Scott needed to leave the group. The invitation for a lead singer was issued to Jerry Ward who accepted. Come join us for a wonderful evening of” Good Ole gospel music” followed by the Jubilee live band.

www.poncacitynews.com
