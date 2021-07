Bookstores were made for browsing; but even when a pandemic made that impossible, ingenuity and technology kept readers occupied, and bookstores in business. Kew & Willow Books, on Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens, last week already had begun welcoming people back inside; its two-level display area having tables and racks to augment the shelves on the walls. It could be a large, inviting living room where owners Vina Castillo and Holly Nikodem could welcome Agatha Christie, William Shakespeare, Dr. Seuss and Alice Walker and all could feel at home — there also seems to be a bit of the magic from the world of Harry Potter, if you’re attuned to look for it.