Democrats and Republicans alike agree that there’s been a serious spike in violent crime over the last couple of years — the highest in more than a decade. Big cities in America suffered a 33 percent increase in homicides in 2020, and the numbers for the first three months of 2021 are even worse, with 34 cities seeing a 24 percent increase in the homicide rate and a 22 percent rise in gun assaults over 2020’s first quarter.