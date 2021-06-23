One Stop gives update on identification cards

The One Stop ID card section has been operating at a limited capacity since June 9. The Defense Manpower Data Center pushed a worldwide DEERS/RAPIDS software update that had an adverse effect on some of the DEERS/RAPID systems, which generate Common Access Cards and U.S. IDs for military personnel, government civilians and contractors, retirees and their family members. This is a worldwide issue and One Stop personnel are waiting for the DMDC to fix the problem, officials said.