Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

'The West Coast in me couldn't resist': Reader reviews the fake East Coast In-N-Out burger

By Dianne de Guzman
Times Union
 7 days ago

LATEST June 23, 12:10 p.m. SFGATE reader and West Coast native David Ibarra wrote in to say he tried the "In-N-Out" burger, stating that his "heart almost skipped a beat" when he saw the In-N-Out logo during a ride through the National Mall. Having been months without an In-N-Out burger or animal-style fries, despite realizing this Washington, D.C., food truck was probably not official, he went ahead and ordered a No. 2 combo of a cheeseburger, fries and a drink — "the West Coast in me couldn’t resist trying it out," he said. Here's his review, in part:

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynsi Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out Burger#Food Truck#Advertising#Food Drink#The In N Out#Australian#In N Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Japan
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Musicwfav951.com

The Go-Go’s Roll Out Winter West Coast Run

The Go-Go's will cap off 2021 and usher in the New Year with a five-date West Coast run. The band, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on October 30th in Cleveland, Ohio, have just rolled out a string of shows in, around, and including New Year's Eve in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas.
MusicJamBase

Wilco Reschedules West Coast Tour For October 2021

Wilco was three shows into an early-2020 tour when the pandemic hit bringing an early end to the run. The band quickly postponed the excursion and today announced new dates for most of the concerts on the West Coast-focused tour. “The west coast Ode To Joy tour will take place...
Industryfreightwaves.com

West vs. East coasts: The battle for trucking capacity escalates

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index, Outbound Tender Reject Index, Inbound Tender Volume Index – Ontario SONAR: OTVI.ONT, OTRI.ONT, ITVI.ONT. Southern California’s outbound tender volumes have risen by nearly 20% since the middle of May while inbound volumes are relatively flat, pushing outbound rejection rates to their highest level in over a month. Volumes jumped in April, but this emerging pattern has a different look to it, having been sustained for several weeks now. What does this mean for the rest of the market?
Environmentinsideedition.com

Extreme Heat Waves Set to Affect Many Cities Along the East and West Coast

Northwestern states like Washington, Oregon and Idaho are bracing for an extreme heatwave set to shatter the usual June weather records, according to CNN. They state, “Summertime temperatures in the Pacific Northwest normally sit around a balmy 70 degrees. This weekend, conditions typical of the desert Southwest will bake the region as a heat dome parks itself over Washington and Oregon.”
PoliticsRedbook

The Most Charming Small Towns on the West Coast

Looking to travel again but seeking to avoid big city crowds? Look no further than these 15 under-the-radar West Coast towns. They may be off the beaten path, but their small-town appeal and unique qualities make them musts on your travel bucket list. For one thing, these small towns might have pint-size populations relative to travel destinations like Los Angeles or Seattle, but they feature a thriving tourist economy, making them tailor-made for vacationers. With great dining experiences and unique shopping, art, culture, and outdoor activities, these communities offer something for everyone, whether your idea of R&R is to kick back and be pampered or to hop on a mountain bike and explore. And many of these small towns boast spectacular views that you won’t see anywhere else in the United States. So no matter if you’re dreaming of driving up and down the West Coast or just visiting a few spots in Washington, Oregon, or California, take some time to swing by these charming towns.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Conservation aquaculture could bring more native oysters to west coast

Ten estuaries on the West Coast of North America have been identified as priority locations for expanding the use of conservation aquaculture in a study led by the Native Olympia Oyster Collaborative and funded by the Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP). SNAPP is a research collaboration supported by the National Center for Ecological Analysis & Synthesis (NCEAS) at UC Santa Barbara.
EnvironmentTODAY.com

West Coast battles record-breaking heat wave

TODAY'S 4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food!. The Pacific Northwest is suffering through days of historic heat that is shattering records and prompting safety warnings. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports from Portland, Oregon, where the temperature hit 116 Monday, and TODAY’s Al Roker forecasts how long the oppressive heat on both coasts will last.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Breakdown: Why hurricanes are less common on the West Coast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We see the coverage of major hurricanes in the Atlantic year after year. But we rarely hear about major hurricanes in the eastern Pacific. Hurricanes in the Atlantic versus hurricanes in the Pacific are identical in every way, shape and form, but Pacific hurricanes make the news less often and do less damage than their Atlantic counterparts. Additionally, Pacific Hurricanes almost never hit the United States. Why?
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Fingerpaint Acquires Splice, Boosting West Coast Presence

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing firm with a global team of more than 580 people, has acquired Splice, a healthcare communications business based in Emeryville, California. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Fingerpaint, which was founded by Ed Mitzen, opened in Saratoga Springs in...
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Shark sightings and attacks up and down East Coast

Shark populations off the East Coast are rising — and, along with it, shark sightings. As more Americans head to the beaches for the summer, several shark encounters have been reported along the coast. At the same time, the endangered white shark population seems to be recovering. Summer is beach...
Food & Drinks1310kfka.com

June 30th: West Coast IPAs

Tanner, Chad and Doc, talk to owner of McClellan’s Brewing Company, Graeme Hirstwood, about opening back up at full capacity, and review west coast IPAs. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Musictheprp.com

Earth Crisis, Strife & Snapcase Planning East Coast Shows Together

Earth Crisis, Strife and Snapcase have announced they’ll be playing shows together this fall on their resurrected ‘California Takeover‘ touring. Having previously played the West Coast last year, it would appear this new leg of shows is planned for the East Coast and will take place in October.
Restaurantspopville.com

“Fake In-N-Out”

Thanks to Jordan for sending yesterday: “Not affiliated with the real company. Trying to pass off as the real thing. From Dalton: “I can 1000% confirm that it is not real In-N-Out. Not sure how they haven’t gotten busted for false advertising yet. My wife and I ate it this past Sunday and that’s the first time we’ve seen the truck- we aren’t down by the mall too often though. Their advertising signs are pretty legit and they also claim to have animal fries…”
Travelredtri.com

Guide to West Coast Road Trips

‘Tis the season for sunshine, exploring and making memories! To help you get the most out of your summer, we’ve teamed up with Go RVing to give you everything you need to plan an epic family vacation. Get our guide here!. From Los Angeles. Ventura. Venture to Ventura for laid-back,...
Musictheobelisk.net

Year of the Cobra Announce West Coast Live Dates

Think maybe we’ll get some new Year of the Cobra soon? That’d be cool. Their last record, 2019’s Ash and Dust (review here), was their best yet, and they went on tour in Europe to support its release through Prophecy Productions. The Seattle duo are no strangers to road work, but even if their thinking in that regard hasn’t changed, the world in which they’re operating has. Still, it’s more than welcome to see them getting once more into the fray even if I won’t actually get to see them perform. Hey, maybe you will. Or a couple other lucky Sacramento types. Who knows?
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Screaming Females announce fall East Coast shows

Screaming Females have announced a few East Coast tour dates for 2021. "There is a chance we could add another show or two," they write, "but this is pretty much it for 2021. Get em if you want em!" There's a date at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 23...