'The West Coast in me couldn't resist': Reader reviews the fake East Coast In-N-Out burger
LATEST June 23, 12:10 p.m. SFGATE reader and West Coast native David Ibarra wrote in to say he tried the "In-N-Out" burger, stating that his "heart almost skipped a beat" when he saw the In-N-Out logo during a ride through the National Mall. Having been months without an In-N-Out burger or animal-style fries, despite realizing this Washington, D.C., food truck was probably not official, he went ahead and ordered a No. 2 combo of a cheeseburger, fries and a drink — "the West Coast in me couldn’t resist trying it out," he said. Here's his review, in part:www.timesunion.com