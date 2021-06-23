Remote work named No. 1 issue affecting real estate

Salt Lake City — Salt Lake City Attorney Steven P. Mehr has been elected to the partnership of the national law firm of Ballard Spahr, firm chair Mark Stewart announced. Mehr is a member of the firm’s Real Estate Department. He has a national, broad-based real estate practice, with a focus on the development, leasing and financing of commercial, retail, industrial, and resort properties. He concentrates on acquisitions, dispositions, construction, zoning, and entitlements. Mehr also has experience guiding developers in structuring joint ventures and developing industrial, multifamily, residential, and commercial projects, including resort development, planned communities, condominiums, timeshares, private residence clubs, golf courses, and condominium hotels. He maintains an active real estate finance practice, representing borrowers and institutional lenders, investment banks, and portfolio lenders in the loan origination and restructurings for all asset classes. He also advises private equity funds in transactions, capital markets, securities law and regulation, and startup investments involving seed funding and angel investment.