Remote work named No. 1 issue affecting real estate

By Andrea V. Brambila
Inman.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe share of people working from home full- or part-time could double permanently, impacting homebuyer demand and land use, according to a new report from The Counselors of Real Estate. Remote work and mobility will have the most significant impact on real estate in the next year, according to an...

Real Estatedance.nyc

The Masters Real Estate – Customer is our Master

The Masters Real Estate is one of the most enticing options on the planet of real estate. Our prestigious forum provides the potential solution of all your ambiguities regarding the purchasing of shops, lands, and houses. We have engaged our teams in various cities of Pakistan as well as the online world to make our services accessible. The provision of reasonable price real estate properties by our company is attracting the residents and the foreigners. We have intended to provide luxurious construction projects and houses at affordable prices to our nation.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

'Unprecedented': Orlando seeing historic rent rise, experts blame housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando real estate market is seeing the highest rent hikes in history. Experts say the surge is unprecedented and can be blamed on the housing market. Rent in the City Beautiful isn't looking so pretty. In the last year, rent in the Orlando market has increased nearly 14%, according to CoStar Group which is a company that analyses the housing and commercial real estate industry.
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

Salt Lake City real estate attorney Steven P. Mehr named partner at Ballard Spahr

Salt Lake City — Salt Lake City Attorney Steven P. Mehr has been elected to the partnership of the national law firm of Ballard Spahr, firm chair Mark Stewart announced. Mehr is a member of the firm’s Real Estate Department. He has a national, broad-based real estate practice, with a focus on the development, leasing and financing of commercial, retail, industrial, and resort properties. He concentrates on acquisitions, dispositions, construction, zoning, and entitlements. Mehr also has experience guiding developers in structuring joint ventures and developing industrial, multifamily, residential, and commercial projects, including resort development, planned communities, condominiums, timeshares, private residence clubs, golf courses, and condominium hotels. He maintains an active real estate finance practice, representing borrowers and institutional lenders, investment banks, and portfolio lenders in the loan origination and restructurings for all asset classes. He also advises private equity funds in transactions, capital markets, securities law and regulation, and startup investments involving seed funding and angel investment.
MLSInman.com

The Real Word: Should MLSs ditch 'Coming Soon' status?

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman. On August 1, MLS Now, Ohio’s largest multiple listing service, will be getting rid of the “Coming Soon” status.
Real EstateUkiah Daily Journal

How’s the real estate market? The new rules of selling and buying a home

Right now, people who want to sell their current home and buy a different one find themselves in a bit of a quandary. The market is hot and residential properties are selling like hot cakes, so sellers are understandably eager to get their property on the market. However, what do they do if their house sells, and they haven’t found a replacement? As is often the case in life, the options come with upsides and downsides.
Income Taxbenefitspro.com

Remote work: Payroll and income tax issues for employers and employees

There has always been a small remote workforce, but for the past year the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-ordered shutdowns that followed made remote work very common. According to a recent survey by Flexjobs, 65% of remote workers do not want to return to their offices and many employers are continuing to use a remote work arrangement.
Real Estatetheberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – A distinctive house that combines the charmingly historic with the conveniently modern, in a great location. Offered by Mary Jane White and Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates. What’s on the Market...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Austin Monthly talks about real estate in latest issue

Homes in Austin have always been in high demand but it's safe to say the market has been on fire over the last year and a half. Executive Editor of Austin Monthly Madeline Hollern talks more about the subject which is the cover story for the publication's latest edition.
NFLInman.com

What I wish I'd known before starting real estate

Working on a commission-only basis isn’t without risk. The biggest part of the job is looking for work each day. Here are the lessons this broker wishes she’d known before she jumped into the industry. New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early...
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Critics want to change how much real estate agents are paid. Here's how it works in other countries.

Whenever someone argues that real estate commissions in the United States should be lower, the United Kingdom usually comes up. There, the average homeseller pays 1.18 percent in commissions (1.42 percent if you include the tax on the service), according to a survey by the homeseller website the Advisory. That’s one-fifth of the 5.78 percent paid by the average Texas homeseller, according to the real estate agent platform Clever Real Estate.
Real Estatesavannahceo.com

What Impact Will the Pandemic Have On Corporate Real Estate Portfolios And The Work Week?

In two years, more than half (53 percent) of the corporations surveyed by CoreNet Global say that their overall corporate real estate portfolio will be smaller than it is today. For 15 percent of those surveyed, that reduction will be by more than 30 percent. For 26 percent of those anticipating declines the reduction will be between 10 and 30 percent and for the remainder the reduction will be less than 10 percent.
Businessrealtytimes.com

June Real Estate Roundup

Freddie Mac's results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® shows that "Mortgage rates have risen above three percent for the first time in ten weeks. As the economy progresses and inflation remains elevated, we expect that rates will continue to gradually rise in the second half of the year. For those homeowners who have not yet refinanced – and there remain many borrowers who could benefit from doing so – now is the time."
Beauty & Fashionabovethelaw.com

Real Property: How The Legal Industry Is Working Remote

Since the spring of 2020, lawyers have steadily built up the resources and routines that allow them to thrive at work while working from home. Now, many expect remote work to continue as part of whatever industry standard may emerge. In this series, we’re taking you behind the videoconference, showing...
Real Estatewagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters 6.23.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The last two editions of Real Estate Matters focused on the outside setting of a home trying to give it more curb appeal. This time around the focus is on the interior surroundings. Shawn Cunningham has this week’s Real Estate Matters.... The majority of homes on...