Nashville, TN

Southern Baptist leader wants to 'iron out our differences'

 8 days ago

The nation’s largest Protestant denomination is based on voluntary cooperation by more than 40,000 churches. That cooperation is threatened by growing distrust of national leaders. The lack of trust was palpable during the Southern Baptist Convention’s recent annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, where local church messengers often overruled Baptist leaders from the meeting floor. The person charged with helping lead the convention forward is a soft-spoken Mobile, Alabama, pastor, Ed Litton, best known for his work on racial reconciliation.

