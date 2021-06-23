Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona GOP advances wish list on race, taxes, elections

By JONATHAN J. COOPER, BOB CHRISTIE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has passed a $12.8 billion budget for the coming fiscal year that contains massive income tax cuts after majority Republicans packed the package with a conservative policy wish list. The Senate finished voting on the 11 budget bills about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The House had planned to vote Tuesday, but minority Democrats boycotted the session and Republicans now plan to vote Thursday. The new Senate provisions include a big expansion of the school voucher program, bans on teaching critical race theory in schools, and a host of bans on COVID-19 rules like mask and vaccine requirements.

www.wcn247.com
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Government
Republican Party
Politics
Income Tax
Senate
