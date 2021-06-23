Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Archdiocese settles sexual abuse suit for $880,000

By DON BABWIN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men who say they were sexually molested by a notorious Catholic priest who was imprisoned for molesting other boys have agreed to a settlement of $880,000 from the Archdiocese of Chicago. According to attorneys for the men, they alleged they were repeatedly sexually abused by Norbert Maday starting when they were as young as 10 years old. Attorneys Jason Friedl and Martin Gould say their clients were altar boys and students at St. Bede the Venerable Elementary School when the abuse happened. Archdiocese spokesman Manny Gonzalez declined to comment on the settlement that was announced Wednesday.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bede
Person
Manny Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Catholic Priest#Altar Boys#Attorneys#Chicago Archdiocese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...