Chicago Archdiocese settles sexual abuse suit for $880,000

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men who say they were sexually molested by a notorious Catholic priest who was imprisoned for molesting other boys have agreed to a settlement of $880,000 from the Archdiocese of Chicago. According to attorneys for the men, they alleged they were repeatedly sexually abused by Norbert Maday starting when they were as young as 10 years old. Attorneys Jason Friedl and Martin Gould say their clients were altar boys and students at St. Bede the Venerable Elementary School when the abuse happened. Archdiocese spokesman Manny Gonzalez declined to comment on the settlement that was announced Wednesday.