Homeless

Push to condemn Seattle park with large homeless population

 7 days ago

A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle next to a courthouse that is the site of a large homeless encampment and declare the area a public safety hazard or a nuisance property. The Seattle Times reports that under the proposal by King County Councilman Reagan Dunn, King County would acquire the park from the city of Seattle. It would request that Executive Dow Constantine relocate the park’s dozens of residents to transitional or permanent housing, provide additional security, and fix damage to the park. The proposal follows the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in the park earlier this month.

Dow Constantine
#Seattle#Condemn#The Seattle Times#King County
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Why business backs the Compassion Seattle amendment for addressing homelessness

One of the most interesting developments in the campaign for Charter Amendment Measure 29, known as “Compassion Seattle,” is widespread support from business groups. Among them: the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Seattle Association, the Ballard Alliance and Sodo Business Improvement Area. The amendment doesn’t directly address the economy...
Baldwin Park, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Baldwin Park hosts online meeting to address unsheltered population

To answer questions about how to address the unsheltered population, Baldwin Park is hosting a meeting on Zoom called, “Who’s Next Door? Building Bridges: Solutions to Homelessness” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The online program is a virtual event that will provide educational material and resources available for those...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

JFCS hosts Stand Down for homeless veteran population

VENICE — A community event is set for 8 a.m.to noon June 26 at Sarasota County Fairgrounds to help homeless veterans. It is being led by Jewish Family & Children Services of the Suncoast. “Stand Down is a fantastic annual event that focuses on providing resources to unhoused veterans in...
Seattle, WAColumbian

Fatal stabbing prompts proposed legislation to condemn Seattle’s City Hall Park

SEATTLE — The fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie last week at Seattle’s City Hall Park, located immediately south of the King County Courthouse, was the final straw for Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn: On Tuesday, he introduced legislation to condemn the city-owned park, which is the site of a large homeless encampment, as a public safety hazard or nuisance property.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

If you’re homeless in Seattle, here are places to escape the heat.

This story is being updated as new locations are announced. People living outside or in their vehicles in Seattle can stay cool and avoid possible heat-related illness at one of a half-dozen locations around the city opening this weekend. The city’s HOPE team will be doing street outreach throughout the...
Florida Statestateofreform.com

Addressing COVID-19 vaccine accessibility in Florida’s homeless population

When COVID-19 forced many organizations to go virtual, Florida’s homeless individuals struggled to access health care services, particularly COVID-19 testing and vaccines. Mary Pat Corrigan, chief health officer at Sulzbacher, described serving Florida’s homeless population during the pandemic as “very intense.”. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

RENT: Pushed toward homeless

The one thing I hear most frequently from Californians moving here is, “Don’t worry, we won’t come and change this lovely town.”. California didn’t get that screwed up overnight. And suddenly the rents in this area have quadrupled in the last four years, making Idaho’s pathetic minimum wages impossible to cover even half of rent being charged.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

San Antonio bar Lowcountry holding month-long undergarment drive for homeless population

Lowcountry, the self-proclaimed “sweetest lil bar in Southtown,” appears to be living its rep this summer with a month-long undergarment drive for the local homeless population. The initiative, dubbed “Drop Your Drawers,” will collect new, in-the-package underwear and sports bras, which local organizations will distribute to people experiencing homelessness in...
Sausalito, CARegister Citizen

Sausalito clears homeless camp from waterfront park

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco Bay Area city of Sausalito has cleared a homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site. Camp occupants and housing activists resisted Tuesday, jeering at police and demanding...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County pushes forward in homeless services

RED BLUFF — For the first time in years, Tehama County saw a drop in the total number of homeless people living within the county limits. The 2021 Point in Time Count saw a total decrease of 35 individuals compared to the 2019 numbers, according to Empower Tehama Data and Outcomes Manager Andrea Curry. In 2019 the county of around 65,000 had an unsheltered population of 347.
Baldwin Park, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Mobile shower facility for homeless opens in Baldwin Park

A mobile facility where the homeless can shower and receive other services opened in Baldwin Park in May but had its politician-filled ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 29. “Homelessness has doubled and doubled year after year here in our city and in the region, and it is important that we...