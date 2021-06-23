2 top Miami police officials fired after crash investigation

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s new police chief says he has fired two high-level police officials _ a married couple _ because they weren’t truthful about a crash involving a city-issued SUV. The Miami Herald reports that Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier and his wife Nerly, a commander in Little Havana, were fired Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. It’s one of the first major decisions made by new Chief Art Acevedo. He took over the Miami department in April after four years in Houston. The Papiers’ attorney called the investigation a sham and said he will continue to fight for the couple’s employment.