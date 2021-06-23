Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

2 top Miami police officials fired after crash investigation

By The Miami Herald
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s new police chief says he has fired two high-level police officials _ a married couple _ because they weren’t truthful about a crash involving a city-issued SUV. The Miami Herald reports that Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier and his wife Nerly, a commander in Little Havana, were fired Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. It’s one of the first major decisions made by new Chief Art Acevedo. He took over the Miami department in April after four years in Houston. The Papiers’ attorney called the investigation a sham and said he will continue to fight for the couple’s employment.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Houston, PA
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Houston, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, PA
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap#Suv#The Miami Herald#Papiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump's company, CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in a sweeping indictment from a probe by Manhattan's district attorney into the former U.S. president and his business practices. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...