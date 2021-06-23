Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Explosives added to toolbox for ship demolition in Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews dismantling an overturned cargo ship along the coast of Georgia are adding explosives to their toolbox. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the Golden Ray said Wednesday they have approved the use of shaped explosive charges to cut through thick steel supports inside the ship. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes says it's not certain the explosives will be needed. He says a length of anchor chain being used to saw the ship into giant chunks may be able to maneuver around the more stubborn steel. The Golden Ray capsized off St. Simons Island in September 2019. Roughly half the ship has been removed since demolition began in November.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolbox#Cargo Ship#Salvage#Explosives#Ap#Coast Guard Petty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...