Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest

ATLANTA (AP) — A new book aims to make the complex history of the civil rights movement easier to understand and to pass its legacy on to younger generations. “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail” includes a timeline of events from 1954 through 1969 and features 14 cities where people can visit sites that help bring that history to life. The U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which debuted in 2018, includes more than 120 sites — churches, schools, courthouses, museums — across 15 states, mostly in the South. These are the places where activists fought to advance social justice and racial equality in the 1950s and 1960s.