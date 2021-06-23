Cancel
Video Games

Mushihimesama (Switch) Review

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unearthed vertical shooter relic. If you're really well-versed in the shoot-'em-up genre, it's possible that you've heard of Mushihimesama. For more casual players, that name might simply sound like something Goku would say on Dragon Ball Z. Originally developed by Cave and released in Japanese arcades, it's a bug-themed vertical shooter that definitely qualifies as a "bullet hell." The Switch release bundles in Novice, Normal, Arrange, and 1.5 versions with their own slight and major changes, but ultimately it feels like a package much better suited to dedicated fans and collectors.

www.nintendoworldreport.com
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Unsighted (indie RPG) announced for Nintendo Switch

Humble Games have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Unsighted, a RPG developed by Studio Pixel Punk. No release date yet, but we do have a trailer, some details, and some screenshots. Let’s start with the trailer, revealed at E3 2021:. And here’s some details, the list of...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review (PS5)

I like to say I’ve been writing about video games for nearly twenty years, and that is true. It leaves out the part, however, where I went about 8 years mostly away from doing so. It’s a period I talk about less, not only because it’s boring, but also because it was a fairly dark period.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Mundaun (Switch) Review

Pencil shaded horror that continues to make me ask “Hey Europe, are you okay?”. Sometimes it feels like every visual aesthetic under the sun has already been done in one game or another, but every time I start that particular line of thinking, a game like Mundaun shows up at my door to prove me completely wrong. Mundaun is a horror game from Hidden Fields, an indie developer out of Switzerland. It’s gotten a lot of attention since release mainly for its very unique pencil-shaded art style, and this combined with the fact that more obscure European horror can be a gold mine that isn’t taken advantage of nearly enough had me heavily interested in the game. Was I right to be interested, or did it turn out to be a dud?
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Roguebook Review (PC)

Sorroco uses a major attack, dealing damage to all three enemies in front of him, and then plays two blocking cards for a solid defense. The Rakoans facing me attack in vain, unable to get past my block. Unfortunately, my next hand of cards lacks defensive options, which means I use all three actions to attack, taking down two opponents. The final Softpaw manages to deliver 10 damage to Sharra but I then win the battle. The problem is that I have no healing items close by, no ink to use and I need to face a boss battle that will probably kill my party.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Miitopia Nintendo Switch Review

What seemed to be the last hurrah for Miis came with the 3DS Mii-centric RPG Miitopia, which was released worldwide in 2017. The near disappearance of Mii titles since then left many to think they were done for. Yet this enhanced Switch port of Miitopia brings new hope for Miikind.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) Review

It doesn’t feel like it’s been over six years since the original first-person underwater survival and exploration game Subnautica hit early access, all the way back in 2014. Now there’s a sequel to this entertaining take on the survival genre, Subnautica: Below Zero takes us back under the waves of Planet 4546B. Can survival in the deadly yet wondrous alien ocean still feel fresh? Hop into your Seatruck and have a scan of this review.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Regina & Mac World (Nintendo Switch)

Regina & Mac World is a platforming game for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a sequel of sorts to the 3D game, simply titled Regina & Mac, which made its way to the Wii U and Nintendo Switch in 2020. Let’s find out how well it transitioned to 2D mode. Regina...
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Bullseye (Yes THAT Bullseye) is Coming to the Nintendo Switch Today.

After all the fun of E3, it looks Nintendo had one more surprise for us, and it’s that the great British gameshow Bullseye is coming to Nintendo Switch. Now if you weren’t born in the 1980s/1990s or don’t live in the UK, then let me explain. Bullseye was a game show hosted by the legendary Jim Bowen who has joined by the mascot of the show ‘Bully’ (who was a Bull). Contestants, usually from landlocked cites around the Midlands, consisted of an amateur darts player and a quizzer competing for ‘great’ prizes in a series of dart based games. It also had one of the greatest intros ever.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew (Nintendo Switch)

Don’t let the long name fool you; Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew is a short game. I beat it in about two hours and could probably trim half that time on replay. But what’s here is enjoyable and mostly faithful to the “classic” point-and-click vibe it’s aiming for. If only the ending wasn’t so weak; but I’ll briefly discuss that (spoiler-free) later in the review.
Video Gamesvooks.net

World’s End Club (Switch) Review

There is a mantra in visual storytelling to enter a scene late and leave early. This relates to hitting the ground running, so that viewers are immediately interested in what is happening, and then leaving before things get boring. World’s End Club initially succeeds at this, presenting a gripping story about a group of young students thrust into a strange and otherworldly situation, and then trying to get out of it. To describe the situation is to spoil it, so I’ll need to speak generally, but suffice to say that if you’re familiar with titles such as Zero Escape, you’ll have an idea of how the opening of World’s End Club plays.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition (Switch) Review

If you’re thinking, ‘Haven’t I already seen Save Me Mr Tako?’ on the Switch before, you’d be correct. In 2018 it was published by Nicalis. Unfortunately, they didn’t allow the developer Christophe Galati to patch it with some important fixes to improve the game. So it was delisted, and Christophe set about making the improved definitive edition that’s available now. Can a re-release help bring peace between the Octopus race and humankind?
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Rotund Takeoff (Nintendo Switch)

A remake of Dahku’s Wii U title Chubbins, Rotund Takeoff reimagines the precision platformer for the Nintendo Switch with a funky retro vibe. Like its predecessor, you play as a fat rabbit bouncing your way through a brutal 2D world. You move left and right and the block you land...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Mythic Ocean Review (Switch) – Lost at Sea

Mythic Ocean is sweet and relaxing, but falls short of its potential. The Finger Guns Review;. There are times where people love nothing more than a no danger exploration game. It cleanses the pallet to play a game where there is no stress or lurking enemies to destroy whatever progress you have made. It’s nice to be engulfed within the design and adventure in the world around you. I for one, also love these types of games. Mythic Ocean is one of these game but it left me feeling a bit up a creek without a paddle at times.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Narita Boy Review (PS4)

Salt and pepper. Unicorns and glitter. Synthwave and pixel art. What can I say? Some things are just better together. Only one of those makes a radical retrowave trifecta when video games is thrown into the mix, however — that synthwave and pixel art goodness is gloriously exalted in Narita Boy.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Overboard (Nintendo Switch)

A murder mystery visual novel, Overboard casts you as Veronica Villensey – actress, newlywed and killer. The game opens with you tossing your husband Malcolm off the deck of a ship bound for America in the dead of night. The next morning, you are woken by a steward at 8...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Beasts of Maravilla Island (Switch) Review

This island is best left undiscovered on Switch. It may have been a matter of time, but it’s clear that the return of Pokémon Snap has blown the doors of photography games wide open.Games featuring fully workable photo modes have become more and more prevalent and games centered on photography as a core gameplay mechanic are cropping up more and more. Beasts of Maravilla island falls in the latter of these two categories, taking after Pokémon Snap, but untethering its protagonist from an on-rails cart and allowing for more freeform exploration. It could be a nice alternative option for Pokémon Snap enthusiasts, but on Switch this experience doesn’t constitute an enjoyable experience.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Family Vacation: California (Nintendo Switch)

Family Vacation: California is a straightforward but upbeat hidden object game. Nothing gloomy, tragic, or supernatural here. You’ll be searching for items throughout the course of your holiday. The family of four is going to the west coast, thanks to the mom winning tickets to the ‘Price is Nice’ game...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Stonefly (Switch) Review

Guide a mech through a FernGully-like world in this unique narrative-drive adventure. With video games being so prolific and prosperous, it’s rare to see a game that feels wholly distinct. That’s what makes Stonefly, from Creature in the Well developer Flight School Studios, so delightful. Dripping with style, it blends an emotional narrative with chill resource gathering and weird but endearing movement and combat. Some of the swings Stonefly takes miss occasionally, but I walked away from this heartwarming story wholly satisfied despite some frequent frustration.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Mom Hid My Game! 2 (Switch)

Thank you hap inc. for sending us this game to review!. Mom Hid My Game! came to the US in 2018 on various consoles including the 3DS, PS4, and Switch. It has thirty levels and was well received. I haven’t played the original, but I’ve enjoyed checking out its successor. The sequel has fifty levels and the same mischievous boy who is trying to take back his 3DS-like system that his mom hid from him as punishment.