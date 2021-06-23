Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park visitors are encountering warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters its world-renowned environment. A report by U.S. and university researchers released Wednesday says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. Average annual snowfall also has decreased by nearly 2 feet since 1950. Temperatures in the region are up by more than 2 degrees since 1950 and expected to increase an additional five to 10 degrees by the end of the century. The changes come as the park attracts increasing crowds, adding to the strain on its natural resources.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Natural Resources#Yellowstone National Park#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Expert Team Issues Report on Regional Responses to Climate Change

A team of experts representing the American Planning Association (APA) and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego recommends increase effort, coordination and engagement by San Diego agencies and researchers to build climate resilience with attention to disadvantage communities that are particularly susceptible to climate change impacts. The findings...