JOHNN MOZINGO SR
John W. Mozingo Sr. 85 of Dillonvale, Ohio died Saturday June 19, 2021 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born August 23, 1935. John was a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad. In accordance with his wishes no formal services will be held. Final disposition will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 204 W. Main St. St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950. Memorial contributions benefit the family to help with final and future expenses by going to "TMCFunding.com".