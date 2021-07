The 2020 UEFA European Championships have reached the Round of 16 and one of the more intriguing matchups for the opening round of the knockout stage will take place in Seville, Spain on Sunday. Belgium has won 13 consecutive matches through the Euro 2020 qualifying process and the group stage and the Red Devils will now take on Euro 2016 champions Portugal. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio de La Caruja and the winner will take on either Italy or Austria in the quarterfinals.