Mexico’s central bank has reiterated its stance on cryptocurrencies, noting that the country’s ban on digital assets since 2019 is still in effect. According to a recently published document, Mexico’s apex bank, Banco de México, said that cryptocurrencies cannot be used within its financial system. The stance was also echoed by finance minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, who noted that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and cannot be considered as currencies within the country.