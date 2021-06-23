2nd Annual Latino Podcast Listener Report Set for July 13

Edison Research has announced the second annual Latino Podcast Listener Report webinars, which will be presented on Tuesday, July 13 at 1pm ET in English and at 2pm ET in Spanish. The majority of U.S. Latinos 18+ now report having ever listened to a podcast (56%), according to the new research, up from 45% in 2020. The Latino Podcast Listener Report 2021 follows up last year's study with the latest research on Latino listeners in the U.S.