Fewer Than Half of Radio News Staffs Include Women

Radio Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to 2021 RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University Newsroom Survey, fewer than half of radio news staffs include any women at all, up slightly from last year, especially smallest markets. Overall, women are just under 40% of the radio workforce, down slightly in the last year. Men outnumber women in radio 60.5% to 39.5% overall, as well as among white, Hispanic/Latino and Native American radio staffers. Among African Americans and Asian Americans in radio news, women outnumber men.

