Fairfield, CT

Sodexo's 164 Fairfield University food service workers facing layoffs, record shows

By Luther Turmelle
NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield University is changing food service providers next month and as a result, 164 cafeteria workers are facing the possibility of losing their jobs. Food service Sodexo has notified officials at the state Department of Labor that because the company’s contract with the school is not being renewed, the workers will be laid off on July 15 when the current agreement expires. Sodexo notified state officials of its plans as required under the federal Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

www.newstimes.com
