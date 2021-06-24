Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta variant to account for 90% of Covid cases in EU by end of August, health official warns

By Samuel Lovett
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FB6Ej_0adwnNku00

The Delta variant of the coronavirus may account for 90 per cent of all infections in Europe by the end of August, an EU health official has warned.

Dr Andrea Ammon, the head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ( ECDC ), said it is “very likely” that Delta will circulate “extensively” across the continent throughout summer – particularly among younger individuals who have yet to be vaccinated.

"This could cause a risk for the more vulnerable individuals to be infected and experience severe illness and death if they are not fully vaccinated,” she said.

Delta has already spread to become the UK’s most dominant variant, having driven a sharp surge in cases that forced government officials to delay the full reopening of society by one month.

The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the number of Delta infections in the UK has risen by 33,630 since last week to a total of 75,953 – a 79 per cent increase. Analysis also shows that 99 per cent of sequenced and genotyped cases across the country are the Delta variant.

In Europe, the variant is beginning to appear in clusters across a number of major countries.

It has accounted for 70 per cent of sequenced cases in Portugal’s greater Lisbon region this month, up from around 10 per cent in May, according to the Portuguese health ministry. In Italy and Belgium, it has made up 20 per cent and 16 per cent of cases respectively.

In France, outbreaks have meanwhile been detected in the southern suburbs of Paris and the Landes region, near the Spanish border.

According to ECDC modelling, there is likely to be a wave of infections, deaths and hospitalisation similar to that experienced last autumn if vaccinations aren’t accelerated and restrictions are eased.

The organisation’s latest published data suggests that 33.9 per cent of adults in the EU/EEA are fully vaccinated, and 57.1 per cent have had at least a single dose.

“There are still too many individuals at risk of severe Covid-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible,” Dr Ammon said.

“Until most of the vulnerable individuals are protected, we need to keep the circulation of the Delta virus low by strictly adhering to public health measures, which worked for controlling the impact of other variants.”

Dr Ammon said two doses of Europe’s approved vaccines provided “high protection against this variant and its consequences. However, about 30 per cent of individuals older than 80 years and about 40 per cent of individuals older than 60 years have not yet received a full vaccination course in the European Union.”

She added: “The Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90 per cent of all Sars-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the European Union.

“Unfortunately, preliminary data shows that it can also infect individuals that have received only one dose of the currently available vaccines.

“It is very important to progress with the vaccine rollout at a very high pace. At this stage it becomes crucial that the second vaccination dose is administered within the minimum authorised interval from the first dose, to speed up the rate at which vulnerable individuals become protected.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Delta#Covid#Eu#Phe#Portuguese#Spanish#Ecdc#Eea#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

LONDON — (AP) — After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong. The couple — and millions of other people vaccinated through...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

EU still assessing Hungary's pandemic plan to unlock funds

BRUSSELS — The European Union's executive is working past a Monday deadline to assess Hungary pandemic recovery plan and unlock EU grants and loans amid allegations it might not to meet all the requirements to tap into the funds. EU Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said that the Commission was still...
Public Healthkhn.org

France, Greece Mandate Covid Vaccines For Health Care Workers

As Europe struggles with covid hotspots related to the delta variant, two nations are requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated. France boosted restrictions for non-vaccinated citizens, prompting a rush to get shots. Germany, Turkey and Israel are also in the news. France and Greece have both announced plans...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

European Union

New initial estimates by Eurostat have revealed the potential effect the pandemic year 2020 had on the most economically at-risk in the European Union. What you need to know about the European Green Deal - and what comes next. The deal aims to cut carbon emissions, achieve economic growth not...
Businesswcn247.com

EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union finance ministers have approved recovery plans funded by the bloc of a dozen of the 27 member states. EU nations hope this will be a tipping point in the continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Tuesday’s decision will allow the member states concerned to start unlocking funds for pre-financing of a great many projects that should make the EU’s economy greener and more digitally advanced. The approval to prepare for the release of funds is a key step in the 800-billion euro ($950 billion) support program that EU nations agreed on in principle last summer when their economies were mired in the worst economic downturn of the bloc’s existence.
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Italy approves GSK-Vir antibody to treat COVID-19

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy approved the temporary distribution of a coronavirus antibody treatment by Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline and U.S. company Vir Biotechnology, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The therapy, named Sotrovimab, can be distributed until Jan. 31, 2022, it said, adding the authorisations for all the other...
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”While the guidance...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Sovereignty ‘must not be up for sale,’ warn MPs as Welsh electronics plant bought by Chinese firm

British sovereignty “must not be for sale,” MPs have warned as the UK’s largest electronic chip plant is bought by a Chinese company with links to the Beijing government.The government must do much more to protect Britain’s strategic industrial assets, according to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.It highlighted the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) by Nexperia during a global chip shortage, a sale which means that the asset has passed into the hands of a company heavily backed by the Chinese Communist Party.The Prime Minister has asked the National Security Advisor, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, to examine the buyout.The Committee...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy