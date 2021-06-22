JUANITA SOKOLOWSKI

Age 82, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Henry Sokolowski; son, Scott Sokolowski, and his wife Julie. She was predeceased by her mother, father and daughter, Lynn Marie Sokolowski. Born in Canton, Ohio, she is the daughter of Emil and Mary Martino. She studied Music Education at Duquesne University where she graduated with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. This is also where she met her husband, Henry. She was a dedicated elementary school music teacher, with a 2nd career as a real estate agent, both provided her the ability to meet and help others. Juanita was an active member of The Holy Spirit Church in West Mifflin, where she had many friends. She enjoyed activities such as bowling and lunching with the ladies. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed vacationing with friends, yearly family reunions, Italian family history and traveling. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and Sunday, June 27, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.