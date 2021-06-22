Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Mifflin, PA

JUANITA SOKOLOWSKI

Grayson Journal-Enquirer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 82, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Henry Sokolowski; son, Scott Sokolowski, and his wife Julie. She was predeceased by her mother, father and daughter, Lynn Marie Sokolowski. Born in Canton, Ohio, she is the daughter of Emil and Mary Martino. She studied Music Education at Duquesne University where she graduated with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. This is also where she met her husband, Henry. She was a dedicated elementary school music teacher, with a 2nd career as a real estate agent, both provided her the ability to meet and help others. Juanita was an active member of The Holy Spirit Church in West Mifflin, where she had many friends. She enjoyed activities such as bowling and lunching with the ladies. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed vacationing with friends, yearly family reunions, Italian family history and traveling. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and Sunday, June 27, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

obituaries.journal-times.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
State
Ohio State
City
Canton, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Music Education#Bowling#Duquesne University#The Holy Spirit Church#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy